Ukrainian MiG-29 shot down by Russian missile, pilot killed

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet was hit by a Russian missile during a combat mission on October 1, the Ukrainian Air Force reported, quoted by “Ukrinform“, BTA reports.

According to the Ukrainian side, the pilot was carrying out missile and bomb strikes on Russian positions in one of the sectors of the front when the plane was hit. The pilot managed to eject, but died.

The Ukrainian Air Force identified the deceased as Captain Marat Mambetov, a unit commander in the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade, known as the “Ghost of Kiev“.

“We express our sincere condolences to Marat's family and relatives. He defended Ukraine until his last breath“, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the circumstances surrounding the downing of the plane by the Russian side.

This is the second reported case in recent months of the loss of a Ukrainian MiG-29 during a combat mission. On August 10, a fighter of the same type was lost in the Odessa region, when the pilot managed to eject.