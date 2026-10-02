Trump kicks off midterm campaign in Texas

Donald Trump kicked off his 32-day campaign in Texas to support Republican candidates for the US congressional midterm elections. The president visited a truck manufacturer Peterbilt plant in Denton, North Texas, and later participated in a rally in Durant, Oklahoma.

The vote will be held on November 3. Republicans are trying to maintain control of Congress, but some of the races for seats in the House of Representatives and Senate are already considered competitive.

Trump bets on the economy and tariffs

In his speech at the Denton plant, Trump presented tariffs and American manufacturing as the main achievements of his administration. According to data cited by Reuters, the White House claims that the tariffs on trucks have helped PACCAR, the company that owns Peterbilt, add more than 2,000 jobs nationwide, including about 1,000 at its Texas plant.

“Every place I've been, we've been winning,“ Trump said during his roughly 55-minute speech. He added that he would dedicate himself to the campaign “like never before“.

His message comes amid discontent over rising prices and the state of the economy. An Associated Press/NORC poll shows that 26% of American adults approve of the way the president is handling the economy, and 17% approve of his actions on the cost of living.

Support for Ken Paxton in Texas

In Denton, Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is the Republican candidate for Senate. Paxton will compete with Democrat James Talarico. The battle is among the most important for the party, as Texas is traditionally considered a safe Republican state, but this year the race is considered competitive.

Trump stood behind Paxton in the primary elections, where he prevailed over Senator John Cornyn. Now the president is trying to mobilize Republican voters for the actual vote. According to Axios, a political group supporting Paxton has spent $131 million in 17 days, and recent polls show Tallarico leading.

Oklahoma and Alabama next

After the Texas event, Trump headed to Durant, Oklahoma. The Republican National Committee chose the location near the Texas border to attract supporters from both states.

Trump said his visits to Oklahoma and Alabama were a sign of appreciation for states that have supported him in his three presidential campaigns. He is scheduled to hold an event in Mobile, Alabama, on Friday, and more visits to states with tight House and Senate elections are expected in the coming weeks.

The start in Texas suggests that Trump is initially relying on traditionally Republican-strong districts to boost turnout and build momentum before tighter battles. The campaign will develop in the context of low ratings for the president's economic policy and attempts by some Republican candidates to distance themselves from him on individual issues.

Sources: Reuters, Axios