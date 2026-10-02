Military Mi-8 crashes in Russia, three killed

A military Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Voronezh region of Russia, and three people died in the crash. The crash occurred in the Anninsky district, Ukrainskaya Pravda reported, citing the Russian channel ASTRA.

No other details about the incident are currently known. The causes of the crash, the exact time of the crash, or the identities of the dead have not been specified.

The information has not been officially confirmed. Russian authorities have not announced details of the accident at the time of publication.