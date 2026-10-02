US boosts defenses, redirects military aid

The US has sent two more Patriot batteries to Saudi Arabia and Qatar as Washington ramps up production of interceptor missiles and shifts its military aid priorities. The batteries are designed to protect key oil and gas facilities in the two countries, Axios reported, citing two US officials and a regional source.

According to the publication, another Patriot battery was sent to Saudi Arabia in September, as well as one to Qatar. The goal was to give allies assurance that their energy infrastructure would be protected in the event of a renewed large-scale military campaign against Iran.

The deployment comes amid an increase in the US military presence in the region. According to Axios, additional warships, aircraft and troops are being sent to the Middle East. The specific locations and operational status of the batteries have not been publicly announced.

Washington redirects $52 million

The Trump administration has notified Congress that it will transfer $52 million in military aid from Slovakia, North Macedonia, Tunisia and Iraq to Panama, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia. This was reported by the Washington Post, citing three US officials.

The decision was made despite objections from Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Congressman Gregory Meeks, who blocked the redirection. They claim that some of the funds were approved in 2022 with the specific purpose of assisting European countries affected by the war in Ukraine.

“The redirection of funds from the Middle East and Europe to the Western Hemisphere is consistent with the National Security Strategy“, the State Department said. According to the department, the money will be used to combat narcoterrorism, strengthen partnerships in the region and secure the Panama Canal.

Raytheon receives contract worth up to $24.4 billion

The US Navy has awarded Raytheon, a unit of RTX, a multi-year contract worth up to $24.4 billion to produce SM-6 interceptor missiles, Reuters reported. The contract is for five years, with an option to extend for another two years.

The SM-6 can be used against air targets, ships and ballistic missiles. Raytheon says production will be increased to more than 500 missiles per year. The deal is part of a broader Pentagon effort to replenish ammunition stocks depleted by military operations in the Middle East.

Kushner's investments in the Israeli arms sector

Jared Kushner's Affinity company is the largest shareholder in Phoenix Financial, which has invested in nine Israeli companies involved in the production and supply of military equipment to Israel, CNN reported. The value of the shares of these companies related to Phoenix exceeds $456 million.

Among the companies mentioned is Elbit Systems, Israel's largest arms manufacturer. CNN also reports on companies that make equipment for tanks, electronic fuses for artillery shells and warships.

A lawyer for Kushner says he is not involved in Phoenix's investment decisions, is not a board member and has never held a management position at the company. In July, Affinity sold about a quarter of its stake in Phoenix for more than $340 million, a return that was more than five times the initial investment.

The White House says Kushner's personal business activities are unrelated to his diplomatic engagements. Kushner himself has maintained his investment in Phoenix while he has been involved in diplomatic efforts related to the war in Gaza.

Sources: Axios, Washington Post, CNN