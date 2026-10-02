Tanker catches fire after attack in Strait of Hormuz

A tanker was hit by an unknown projectile while passing through the Strait of Hormuz, after which a fire broke out on board. The incident was reported by the British Maritime Trade Operations Agency (UKMTO), which received the information from a third party.

„UKMTO received a report from a third party that a tanker was hit by an unknown projectile while passing through the Strait of Hormuz, after which a fire broke out on board the vessel“, the agency said in a statement.

According to UKMTO, the crew is safe. There is no information about pollution or other damage to the environment.

The agency did not specify the name of the tanker, its port of assignment or the nationality of the vessel. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.

A series of incidents in the strait

The incident comes after the shelling of three Liberian-flagged oil tankers on September 29. All three vessels were attacked with unidentified projectiles while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The information provided did not indicate whether the new incident was related to the September 29 attacks. Responsibility for the attacks has not been claimed, and the British agency has not named a suspected perpetrator.