The economic weight of the BRICS countries strengthens the influence of the association at the G-20, said the Russian representative at the forum Denis Agafonov. According to him, the BRICS countries provide about 40% of the world's gross domestic product.

“BRICS is now so economically significant, with 40% of the world's GDP, that it is natural that its voice sounds more and more heavy“, Agafonov said at a press conference in Washington. He added that this increases both the need and the importance of coordination between the countries of the association.

The meeting in Washington precedes the forum in Miami

The statement was made after the third meeting of the G-20 Sherpas, which took place in Washington on October 1 and 2. Agafonov, who is the Russian representative in the group, also participated in it.

The meeting discussed the foundations of future arrangements for the G-20 leadership forum. The summit is scheduled for December 14-15, 2026, in Miami, where the United States holds the presidency of the forum this year.

Moscow emphasizes the role of economic coordination

Agafonov took over as Russia's representative to the G-20 in May 2026. His appointment came ahead of the US presidency and preparations for the leaders' meeting in the US.

In his recent public statements, he has emphasized the economic agenda of the G-20, Russia's participation in the format, and coordination with the BRICS countries. His new statement does not contain specific data on agreements reached or decisions to change the composition of the G-20.

Sources: Vzglyad, RIA Novosti, Vedomosti