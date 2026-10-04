Israel Kills Member of Elite Hamas Unit

The Israeli army announced that it killed Sakr Nabil Musa Qaysi, whom it identified as a member of the elite "Nuhba" unit of "Hamas" and the director of the Turkish humanitarian organization "Deniz Feneri" in the Gaza Strip. According to the military, he participated in the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli forces indicate that the strike was carried out in the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza. According to the army, Qaisi was killed for his involvement in preparing attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians, as well as for attempting to restore Hamas' military capabilities in violation of the ceasefire.

Palestinian medical sources reported a car bomb attack near Deir al-Balah in the central enclave. One person, identified as the director of Deniz Feneri in Gaza, was killed and about 10 others were wounded. The initial report by EFE did not specify whether Qaisi was the target, but the Israeli army later confirmed that the operation was directed against him.

What the Israeli army claims

The military says Qaisi used his position at “Deniz Feneri“ to recruit fighters and provide financial support to members of “Hamas“. The army also claims that the organization and its leaders present their activities as humanitarian, but in fact promote fundraising for the group.

“This constitutes a cynical exploitation of the humanitarian sphere in support of terrorist activity“, the Israeli military said.

According to Israel, Qaisi was part of the “Nuhba“ forces that infiltrated Israeli territory during the attack on October 7, 2023. The allegations of his role in the attack and his financial activities have not been independently confirmed in the reports published so far. “Hamas“ has not presented a public reaction that would confirm or deny the Israeli version.

The Turkish organization “Deniz Feneri“ publicly presents itself as a structure for humanitarian aid and activities in support of the population of Gaza. The strike against its leader in the enclave adds new tension over the role of NGOs and Israel's accusations that some of them were used to support “Hamas“.

Sources: Times of Israel, EFE, Israel National News