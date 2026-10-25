United Russia MP dies in mine explosion near Kherson

Sergey Gluhenko, a deputy in the Kalanchak municipal council and a member of the Kherson regional branch of the United Russia party, died in an anti-personnel mine explosion near the village of Khorly in the Kherson region. He was 56 years old.

The incident was reported by the Governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo. „The deputy in the Kalanchak municipal council Sergey Vasilyevich Gluhenko tragically died. According to preliminary data, Sergey Vasilyevich stumbled upon a Lepestok mine in the area of the village of Khorly. He was 56 years old," Saldo said.

It was a PFM-1 anti-personnel mine, known as "Lepestok" or "Petal". According to reports, Gluhenko died from injuries sustained in the explosion. There is currently no confirmed information about who planted the mine.

The village of Khorly is located in the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region. Gluhenko was a native of Kalanchak and for many years headed the meteorological station in Khorly.

The regional branch of "United Russia" confirmed his death and said that his 80-year-old mother was left behind. The party has stated that they will provide the necessary assistance to the family.

Sources: kommersant.ru, news.ru, u-f.ru