Strikes on the Crimean Bridge could have a cascading effect on Russian logistics, making it more difficult to supply Russian forces in Crimea and southern Ukraine. This is stated in an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to the US institute, the destruction of the road section and the damage to the railway line will force Russia to rely more actively on the M-14 Rostov–Crimea highway. The route runs along the southern coast of the occupied Ukrainian territories and could be used to deliver supplies to Crimea and sustain the Russian grouping in the south.

However, this route is also under pressure. ISW points out that Ukrainian forces are simultaneously striking the M-14 highway, further complicating Russian attempts to reroute supplies. The analysis states:

“Ukrainian strikes on the Kerch Bridge are part of a broader campaign to degrade Russia’s ground lines of communication across the entire theater of operations.”

ISW rejects the claim that the bridge has only civilian significance. The analysis notes that Russian forces have used it to transport military equipment, ammunition and fuel, and continue to depend on it to maintain the occupation of Crimea. According to the institute, disrupting these routes could affect not only the peninsula but also the supply of Russian units at the front.

A series of strikes over several days

According to data cited by OBOZ.UA, around 15 explosions were heard on the bridge during the night of November 19, some of which were linked to the operation of Russia’s air defenses. Several hits on the railway section were also reported.

The bridge was also attacked on November 16, after which traffic on it was restricted. Another attack followed during the night of November 17, in which, according to the report, an arch and part of the roadway collapsed. ISW describes the strike during the night of November 19 as the third against the bridge within three days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Crimean Bridge is intended exclusively for civilian use. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces had used various missiles and unmanned aircraft in the attacks.

Sources: war.obozrevatel.com