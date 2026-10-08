Trump Urges Xi to Lift Japan Restrictions

US President Donald Trump has urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to lift or ease export restrictions on Japan during their meeting in Washington in September. He has encouraged Xi to talk directly with the Japanese leadership about measures that affect Japanese industry, including supplies of rare earth elements, the South China Morning Post reported, citing sources familiar with the talks.

According to the sources, Trump has presented the Chinese restrictions not only as a problem for Japan but also as a threat to US industries that rely on Japanese suppliers. He said the measures could indirectly violate the US-China trade truce agreed in Busan last October.

The Chinese president has not accepted the offer. During the conversation, Xi warned Trump about the growing risks of Japanese militarism. According to the publication, the topic was not among the US president's top priorities, but was raised due to Tokyo's complaints about Chinese restrictions.

Pressure on Beijing is increasing

On the eve of the meeting, the United States, Japan and South Korea announced new consultations on economic security. The three countries said they would oppose economic coercion, non-market practices and arbitrary export restrictions that disrupt global supply chains. They also agreed to strengthen the existing early warning system for supply problems.

The restrictions on rare earth elements are part of a broader trade and technology confrontation between China and the United States. Beijing has used controls on the export of key raw materials as a tool in its dispute with Washington, while the US administration has restricted Chinese companies' access to advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.

During Xi's visit, Washington and Beijing extended a trade truce until January 10. It provides for limiting tariff escalation and refraining from introducing new trade restrictions. In a statement upon his arrival in the US, Xi said: “China and the US should be partners, not rivals.“

The South China Morning Post report is based on anonymous sources and does not contain a public statement from Trump or Xi confirming the specific conversation about export restrictions to Japan.

Sources: scmp.com, apnews.com