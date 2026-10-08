South Korea and Egypt elevate ties to strategic partnership

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi signed a series of memorandums of understanding in Seoul today, aimed at cooperation in shipbuilding, energy infrastructure, information technology and clean energy. This was reported by Reuters, citing the South Korean head of state, BTA reports.

The two countries have agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership, Lee Jae-myung announced.

It is also planned to expand cooperation in the field of defense. The two leaders defined as “success“ the joint production of K9 self-propelled howitzers.

During the meeting, Lee Jae-myeon emphasized to Sisi the principle that South Korea follows regarding the Korean Peninsula - peaceful coexistence. The two presidents also met in Cairo last year, Reuters recalls.

The South Korean president expressed hope that together with his Egyptian counterpart they will begin negotiations on the implementation of an agreement on a comprehensive economic partnership.

As part of his state visit to South Korea, Sisi organized a roundtable yesterday in Seoul with heads of major South Korean companies and business representatives, the Egyptian news agency MENA reported.