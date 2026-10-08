Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, criticized South Korea's plans to provide medical aid to Pyongyang, describing them as a "political provocation" and a violation of North Korea's sovereignty, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

She also criticized Seoul for its public announcement of efforts to obtain an exemption from the United Nations regarding sanctions against North Korea imposed over the country's nuclear and missile programs in order to provide medical aid to Pyongyang.

Kim Yo-jong's statement was released by the North Korean state news agency KCNA. She said South Korea had "insulted" North Korea with its claims about shortages of medicine and medical equipment, as well as the deteriorating health of the North Korean population.

“The hostile nature of relations between the two Koreas and the essence of South Korea will never change”, said the sister of the North Korean leader. She added that Pyongyang's position was that it "has nothing to give or receive" from South Korea.

Kim Yo-jong, a senior leader of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, said Seoul's offer was aimed at demonstrating its "goodwill" while ostentatiously contrasting Pyongyang's refusal to accept the aid. She described the initiative as a politically motivated scheme.

The plan envisages sending medical equipment worth about $6.8 million to a hospital in Pyongyang. Seoul was granted a UN exemption from sanctions against North Korea in May to allow the shipment, South Korean media reported.

More than 1,400 medical items, including diagnostic and surgical equipment, are scheduled to be shipped by the end of November.

However, South Korea's Unification Ministry reportedly said the proposal was still subject to consultations with North Korea.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myeon has sought to resume dialogue with Pyongyang and expand humanitarian cooperation between the two Koreas, despite repeated refusals from North Korea.

Kim Yo-jong also linked the issue of medical aid to the recent dispute over a landmine explosion. She accused Seoul of simultaneously offering humanitarian aid and escalating tensions over an incident last month in which South Korean soldiers were injured near the demilitarized zone.

“If there is a genuine desire to restore inter-Korean relations, South Korea must first show respect, prudence and sincerity in every word and action,” she said.

Seoul has said the blast was caused by North Korean mines and has warned of diplomatic and military retaliation. Pyongyang denies planting the mines and has called the allegations a fabrication.

South Korea's Unification Ministry said Seoul would not be “affected by any developments” in North Korea's response and would continue its efforts to reduce mistrust between the two Koreas.