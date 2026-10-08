Mucunski: The authorities should not interfere in the case of Iva Mihaylova

The executive branch should not interfere in the court decisions in the case of Iva Mihaylova, said the Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Timcho Mucunski. According to him, the case is criminal and falls under the competence of the independent judicial system.

“How the independent judicial system functions is entirely within its jurisdiction and I cannot comment“, Mucunski said regarding the refusals to allow Mihaylova to leave the country to receive treatment in Bulgaria. He pointed out that access to the healthcare system must be ensured regardless of whether a person is accused in criminal proceedings.

His position is related to the case against Mihaylova, who has Bulgarian and North Macedonian citizenship. She is accused of participating in a serious accident that occurred on October 7, 2025 on the road between Kocani and Shtip. One person died in the accident and several people, including Mihaylova, were injured. According to the prosecution, she crossed into the oncoming lane, but the defense disputes this version.

After the accident, Mihaylova was restricted from leaving North Macedonia. The country's court has refused permission for her to receive treatment outside of the country eight times. On August 20, the Appellate Court in Shtip upheld the decision of the Basic Court in Kocani, which denied treatment in Bulgaria, despite the medical documents submitted for the need for specialized care.

Examination by Bulgarian specialists allowed

Meanwhile, the authorities in North Macedonia have given their consent for Iva Mihaylova to be examined by Bulgarian medical specialists on the territory of the country. MP Ivan Golomeev reported that the official consent was given on October 5, and the Bulgarian embassy was notified the next day. The doctors are yet to be determined and a joint examination with Macedonian doctors will be organized.

According to him, this is a gesture of goodwill, not an obligation of the Republic of North Macedonia. He noted that given the lack of trust between the two governments, it is necessary to start building trust.

Mutsunski added that he could not comment on the legal procedures, but he had nothing against Bulgarian medical representatives getting acquainted with the conditions and making sure that Mihaylova was provided with the necessary medical care.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova said before her meeting with Mutsunski in Sofia that she would raise the case and seek assistance from Skopje. “I will raise the issue of Iva Mihaylova and I hope that they will be willing to cooperate“, said Petrova.

The case against Mihaylova continues in the Basic Court in Kochani. The next hearing is scheduled for November 9, 2026. Until a final court decision is issued, she enjoys the presumption of innocence.

Sources: nova.bg, 24chasa.bg, bta.bg