Ceiling collapses at supermarket in Daegu, 38 injured

At least 38 people were injured after part of a supermarket ceiling collapsed in the South Korean city of Daegu. Another 66 people were evacuated from the four-story building, the local fire department reported.

The incident was reported at 10:16 a.m. local time. Nine of the injured received medical attention in hospital, bTV reports, citing ABC News.

The collapsed structure was part of a plaster ceiling on the second floor. Rescue teams were searching the rubble to check for any survivors.

Fire department spokeswoman Yoon Jeong-mi warned that "the number of injured could rise." However, rescuers on the scene said it was unlikely that any of the victims were seriously injured.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been determined. There was no indication of structural problems prior to the incident, nor was it clear whether the building would undergo further technical inspections.

The office of South Korean President Lee Jae-myeon said he had ordered the relevant agencies to make every effort to rescue people and provide a comprehensive response to the incident.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg