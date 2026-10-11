The US does not need Canadian hockey sticks, face masks and other goods that Canada sells to the US market. This was stated by President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Clarksville, Tennessee.

“We lose $90 billion a year with Canada“, Trump said. He added that he likes the Canadian national anthem “Oh Canada“, but “it is not mandatory“ to listen to it. He then said that the US does not need hockey sticks, face masks and "all these things" that Canada sells.

The US president accused the northern neighbor of not treating the US with enough respect and believing that it had special rights. The statement was part of his broader criticism of the trade relationship between the two countries.

Tariff dispute continues

Trade tensions between Washington and Ottawa intensified in August when the Trump administration imposed 50% tariffs on about $20 billion in Canadian goods. The products affected include hockey sticks, skates, agricultural products and various consumer goods. The measures cover about 5 percent of Canadian exports to the United States, according to the Associated Press.

The tariffs have already raised concerns about the price of hockey equipment in the US market. The Associated Press reported in September that prices for some protective gear had increased significantly, with retailers and parents warning of additional pressure on the costs of children's and amateur hockey.

This is not the first time Trump has mentioned the $90 billion figure. In September, he said the United States would save between $60 billion and $90 billion a year if it cut off trade with Canada. At the time, the president presented a complete trade ban as a possible tool in negotiations with Ottawa.

Canada and Washington continue to discuss trade relations and tariffs. So far, Trump has not announced a specific new deadline or new measure related to Canadian imports at the rally.

Sources: inform.kz, foxnews.com, apnews.com