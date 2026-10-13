Trump Considers Removing Ambassador to Greece

US President Donald Trump said that he is considering removing the US ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle. When asked about her future, he said: „We are looking into that. We are not happy“.

The statement comes after a series of publications in American and Greek media about Guilfoyle's behavior before her appointment and during her work in Athens. She took over as the U.S. ambassador to Greece in November 2025.

The $100,000 Request Allegations

Eric Deters, a Trump donor and supporter, claims that shortly before Guilfoyle's ambassadorial hearing, she asked him for $100,000 to cover her credit card debt. Deters says he received a message from her but did not give her the money.

According to CNN, Guilfoyle has denied asking Deters for money to senior U.S. government officials. The allegations also stem from allegations that she offered access to U.S. administration officials in exchange for financial support. There has been no public announcement of a final decision on the case.

Publications on Athens and Davos Talks

Earlier, the “Wall Street Journal“ reported that during a dinner in Athens in March, Guilfoyle had stated that the United States could influence the fall of governments. She cited Romania as an example and added that similar influence could be exerted in other countries, including Greece.

The publication sparked a political backlash in Greece. Opposition parties demanded clarification from the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which denied being subjected to such pressure. The allegations also led to investigations by Democrats on the foreign affairs committees of the Senate and House of Representatives of the US Congress.

Guilfoyle denied any wrongdoing and disputed the way the conversation was presented. During a visit to Athens last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the embassy's work. “Our ambassador here is a strong ambassador,“ he said.

“The Wall Street Journal“ also reported on conversations recorded at the World Economic Forum in Davos. According to the publication, Guilfoyle insisted on access to a dinner in honor of Eric Trump and promised an economic benefit to an American businessman. The publication also indicated that she traveled to Davos on the private plane of Greek businessman Alexandros Exarchou, and that shipping magnate Nikos Tsakos covered the costs of her trip to Paris and hotel stay.

Trump did not say whether he had made a decision to remove Guilfoyle. The diplomat remains in her post while the White House reviews the case.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com, transcripts.cnn.com