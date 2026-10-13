US presses Kiev over strikes in Russia, Moscow talks about talks

US pressure on Ukraine over the strikes on Russian oil refineries is increasing, while Moscow declares readiness for new talks. In parallel, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that before the missile attack on Kiev on October 12, there was no preliminary information about launches from Russian territory.

According to The Kyiv Independent, which refers to unnamed Ukrainian officials, US officials have warned the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mikhail Drapatiy, and the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Pavel Palisa, about the consequences of violating the announced energy truce and new strikes on Russian refineries. According to the publication, Washington has stated that intelligence sharing and arms deliveries may be suspended.

The reports emerged after US President Donald Trump announced an agreement between Moscow and Kiev to stop attacks on energy facilities. However, neither Russia nor Ukraine have officially confirmed a full and mutual ceasefire. The White House has also not confirmed the talks and the warnings. Financial Times reported similar American pressure, but Pavel Palisa later denied confirming the information to the publication.

Questions surrounding the missile attack on Kiev

On October 12, at around 10:10 p.m., Kiev was attacked, in which, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, six ballistic missiles were allegedly used. The institution's statement states that radar equipment detected the targets immediately during the attack, and no prior information about launches from enemy territory was received.

„Information about launches from enemy territory was not received. The reasons are being established“,

The statement, quoted by „Gazeta“, states. Due to the lack of prior warning, the air alert in the Ukrainian capital was declared after the start of the strike. Ukrainian sources have suggested that this may be related to the restriction of American intelligence exchange, but there is no official confirmation from Washington of such a measure.

Moscow declares readiness for a political settlement

Against this backdrop, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told “Izvestia“ that Moscow remains ready for a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, the Ukrainian authorities have thwarted the possibility of holding trilateral negotiations.

“Russia has always been and remains open to negotiations on a political and diplomatic settlement“, said Galuzin, quoted by “Gazeta“. He also linked Moscow's position to statements by President Vladimir Putin about a future time to resume talks.

The three developments leave two key questions unresolved: whether the American warnings will lead to a real limitation of military and intelligence support for Kiev, and whether the announced energy truce will be confirmed by both sides. So far, available public data shows differences between the American claims of an agreement, Russian assessments, and the Ukrainian condition that the truce also cover attacks on energy infrastructure.