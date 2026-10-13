24chasa.mk criticizes Bulgaria over Mihaylova case

The case of Iva Mihaylova, who arrived in Bulgaria for treatment after a serious accident in North Macedonia, became an occasion for sharp commentary on 24chasa.mk. The author Nikola Nikolovski criticizes the way in which, in his opinion, national identity is brought before the questions of human tragedy, judicial responsibility and respect for the law.

“Bulgaria has become the new Kosovo – a refuge for people who have violated the law“, writes Nikolovski. He clarifies that he does not question the right of people to self-determination, but criticizes the use of nationality as a means of political, institutional or media protection.

The author emphasizes the person who died in the accident

The commentary states that the public noise surrounding Mihaylova's arrival should not overshadow the person who died in the accident. Nikolovski writes that if there is a dispute about guilt, it should be resolved through legal proceedings, and not through political messages and national mobilization.

A case is being filed against Mihaylova in North Macedonia in connection with the fatal accident near Kocani in October 2025. A person from the other car died in the accident. Mihaylova herself claims that the other car entered her lane, while the prosecutor's office maintains a different version of what happened.

The dispute over leaving North Macedonia

According to the prosecutor's office of North Macedonia, Mihaylova's Macedonian and Bulgarian passports were taken away back in October 2025, and she was forbidden to leave the city she lives in. Local authorities also reported that there was no record of her leaving the country in the border control system.

Mihaylova and her lawyer Nikolay Dimitrov said that they had crossed legally through an official border crossing. The North Macedonian Foreign Ministry has described the case as incompatible with the principles of equality before the law and announced that it will inform institutions of the European Union and the Council of Europe.

In his comment, Nikolovski draws a parallel with the case of Hristiyan Pendikov, specifying that the two cases are not identical from a legal point of view. According to him, what they have in common is the transformation of a personal case into part of a broader political dispute between Sofia and Skopje.

Against this background, Assoc. Prof. Naum Kaichev, Deputy Chairman of the Bulgarian side of the Joint Historical Commission, stated that Mihaylova's health should be paramount, but the trial in North Macedonia must continue in a fair manner. He warned that the case should not worsen relations between the two countries.

Sources: focus-news.net