US presses Spain with ship fees, import restrictions

The US has proposed a $200,000 fee for each Spanish ship that enters a US port, as well as restrictions on the import of several groups of Spanish goods. The measures are a response to Spain's refusal to allow US ships to enter its ports when they were carrying cargo to or from Israel.

The Federal Maritime Commission's proposal is not yet in force. It provides for a 60-day public comment period, after which it could be modified or finally adopted. The fee will apply to vessels registered under the Spanish flag, whenever they enter the US from a foreign port.

The dispute began with access to Spanish ports

The US commission claims that Spain has denied access to its ports to at least three US ships. According to Washington, this has created unfavorable conditions for US shipping. As a result, some trade lines have redirected operations from the Spanish port of Algeciras to Tangier in Morocco.

The Spanish authorities maintain that they have acted in accordance with Spanish, European and international law applicable to defense and dual-use goods. The government in Madrid said it was analyzing the American proposal and would defend the interests of the country and Spanish companies in coordination with the European Commission and other member states.

Olive oil and cosmetics are among the affected goods

The import restrictions cover perfumery and cosmetics, oils and fats, ceramics, stoneware, sugar and confectionery. Among the most significant categories is olive oil. According to the US commission, imports of oils and fats from Spain in 2025 were worth $1.15 billion, with $836.9 million of olive oil and its derivatives.

The proposed measures come at a time when the Spanish economy is already under pressure from energy prices. The National Institute of Statistics reported an annual inflation rate of 4.9% in September, the highest level since February 2023.

Diesel prices rose by 34% in a year, while gasoline prices rose by 27.5%. The increase is linked to energy shocks surrounding the conflict in Iran, as well as a base effect, as fuels became cheaper in September 2025. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said: “This indicator is determined by the impact of the war in Iran“.

The Spanish government is maintaining a 20 cents per liter discount on gasoline and diesel for November. The measure aims to limit the transfer of energy costs to transport and the prices of other goods. Inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages in September was 2.7% on an annual basis.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, investing.com