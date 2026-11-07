Around 200 people detained during protest against Microsoft center in Amsterdam

Between 150 and 200 people have been detained by police in the Netherlands during a protest against the construction of a new Microsoft data center in Amsterdam. Demonstrators entered the construction site in the Sloterdijk area, with some climbing onto a crane and the roof of the building under construction.

The detainees are suspected of illegally trespassing on private property. Some of the protesters left the site voluntarily, but police began forcibly clearing the construction site after others remained inside. Riot police units took part in the operation, and clashes broke out, according to Dutch police.

Before that, the demonstrators had been carrying an angle grinder and climbing equipment. Police said they did not hand over the items despite repeated warnings. Signal flares were set off at the construction site as some of the participants climbed the crane and the roof of the future data center.

Environmental and pro-Palestinian activists

The protest coincided with a planned demonstration by the environmental group Fossielvrij NL, which opposes the construction of data centers because of their high energy consumption. Later, another group of activists broke through the fences and entered the construction site.

Pro-Palestinian activists also took part in the occupation, criticizing Microsoft’s alleged ties to Israel. The group Geef Tegengas said the aim of the action was to stop the construction.

“We do not want this to be built. Nobody needs it,” said Nathan Timmer of Geef Tegengas.

Timmer linked the protest to the use of artificial intelligence, surveillance and the military use of technology. These assessments are the protesters’ position, not facts established by police as part of the investigation.

Microsoft’s position

Microsoft said it was aware of the demonstration in Amsterdam and respected people’s right to express their views peacefully.

“We understand that people have strong feelings about the project and respect their right to express these views peacefully. However, we do not accept illegal actions or actions that endanger safety,” a company representative said.

The detainees were taken to a police complex. The authorities must decide whether they will remain in custody for a longer period. No charges have been reported against specific individuals so far.

Sources: apnews.com, nos.nl, aljazeera.com