Trump replaces his chief of staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller

Donald Trump is replacing White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller following the Republican Party’s heavy midterm election losses. Miller, who has so far served as deputy chief of staff, will take over the post on Monday, November 9, while Wiles will move to the president’s political operation.

Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, triggering internal disputes over the election strategy and responsibility for the result. The change is the first major personnel shake-up in the White House since the vote and puts one of the staunchest defenders of the “America First” policy in charge of the administration’s day-to-day operations.

Wiles remains on the political team

Trump praised Wiles, saying that she had done an “outstanding job” as chief of staff. She, for her part, wrote that serving under the president had been the “honor of my life” and stressed that although her role was changing, her commitment to Trump and his mission remained.

Wiles was the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff. Before the shake-up, she rejected reports that she could be removed, calling them “Friday fiction” and saying that she was “not going anywhere.” According to CNN, she submitted her resignation on Thursday evening following tensions surrounding the election result.

Miller takes on a key role

Miller is a longtime adviser to Trump and one of the architects of the administration’s hard-line immigration policy. His appointment was presented by the president as the choice of one of his “most trusted advisers,” but analysts say the shake-up shows that the White House intends to continue its current course rather than make a political turn after the electoral defeat.

Fox News chief political correspondent Bret Baier said that by choosing Miller, Trump was “preparing for battle.” According to him, Miller’s new role, particularly his influence over immigration and deportations, is a signal of the administration’s priorities during the remaining two years of the term.

Sharp reactions from both parties

The shake-up drew criticism from outside the presidential administration. Likely future Speaker of the House Hakeem Jeffries called Miller a “dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist,” while former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod said his promotion came despite his responsibility for the unpopular immigration measures.

Reactions within the Republican Party were more favorable. Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised Wiles for the “exceptional strength, dedication and dignity” with which she had worked for the country, and described Miller as one of Trump’s most trusted and longest-serving advisers. Vice President J.D. Vance called him an “exceptional patriot,” while former press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she had complete confidence in his ability to make the final two years of the term successful.

Conservative attorney and Trump ally Mike Davis called Miller “the perfect man for the moment” and the president’s “wartime general.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responded briefly: “The patriots have taken control.”

Sources: dailymail.com, apnews.com, kvia.com