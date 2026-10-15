Student protest in Albania escalates into clashes

A student protest in the Albanian capital Tirana escalated into clashes with police, fires and damage to public and private buildings. Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets demanding better conditions at universities, more accessible higher education, financial support and more job opportunities after graduation.

Protesters set fire to the Education Ministry building, overturned garbage containers and smashed the facades of local businesses. A nearby Raiffeisen Bank branch was also set on fire. According to Reuters, demonstrators threw stones at police, who used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

„This is a revolution. We are tired of peaceful protests. "We will not stop until Rama resigns," said student Laura.

Organizers said the protests were not only against tuition fees, but also against conditions at universities, the lack of financial aid for students and uncertain prospects after graduation. Some protesters are also demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama over corruption allegations involving government officials.

Six police officers injured

Albanian police said 16 people had been detained and 49 others were facing criminal charges following the protests on October 13. Six police officers were injured in the clashes. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities identifying those involved in the attacks on officials, institutions and private properties.

The unrest is the most serious escalation since the start of the ongoing protests against Edi Rama's government. The prime minister won a fourth term in elections in May 2025, but since then the cabinet has come under increasing criticism over alleged corruption and a lack of transparency.

The unrest began in the summer

Thousands of people protested in Albania over the summer against a plan to build a luxury resort on the country's southern coast. The project, which is linked to Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, has sparked controversy over concerns about development in protected natural areas.

Further student demonstrations are planned in front of the Ministry of Education in Tirana. The protests are expected to continue until the organizers receive a response to their demands for changes in higher education and financial support for young people.

Sources: focus-news.net, apnews.com, amp.dw.com