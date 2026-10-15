Sanchez: Iran war has cost EU over 100 billion euros

The Iran war has cost European Union member states over 100 billion euros, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said upon his arrival for the European Council meeting in Brussels, News.bg reports.

He warned that rising energy prices are putting pressure on households and undermining the competitiveness of European businesses, further deepening problems with the cost of living.

Sanchez linked Europe's economic difficulties to the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, which he described as “illegal and unjustified” wars that violate international law.

The Spanish prime minister compared the financial consequences of the war in Iran to the European Union's annual spending on agriculture, underlining the scale of the economic burden on member states.

He said European leaders would discuss a wide range of topics at the Brussels meeting, including ongoing conflicts, energy prices, migration and the development of renewable energy.