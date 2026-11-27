The Synthetic Rubber Plant in Efremov, Tula Region, was hit in a drone attack during the night of November 27. A fire and multiple explosions broke out in the area of the facility, with reports indicating that zones around workshops DK-5 and DK-7 were affected. The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

OSINT analysis by the Russian media outlet ASTRA indicates that the Efremov thermal power plant, which supplies the factory, was also damaged. The station provides electricity and heat to the city and the industrial enterprises in the area. According to ASTRA, residents also reported an interruption in heating after the explosions, but this information has not been confirmed by the governor of Tula Region.

Discrepancy Between the Official Version and the Published Footage

Governor Dmitry Milyaev confirmed the drone attack in the region. He reported that four drones had been shot down, that windows in three private homes had been broken, and stated that no damage to infrastructure had been identified. This version differs from the analysis of video recordings published after the explosions, according to which the industrial facility and the thermal power plant were affected.

“The Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant, which is involved in the production of solid rocket fuel for the Iskander, was hit,” according to information cited by Ukrainska Pravda. The report describes the facility as one of Russia’s major synthetic rubber producers and as an important site for the military-industrial complex.

The Facility Had Already Been Attacked

The Efremov plant produces synthetic rubbers, polymers and polyisobutylene additives. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the facility is also involved in producing components for plastic explosives and materials for solid rocket fuel used, among other things, for ballistic missiles from the Iskander system.

The plant had been attacked before. Strikes on it were reported on December 24, 2025, and September 25, 2026. In the latter case, Ukraine’s General Staff also listed it among the facilities linked to the production of rocket fuel components. There is still no official information on the consequences of the current attack or whether the plant’s operations have been disrupted.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, rbc.ua, zn.ua