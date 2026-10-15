International pressure should be directed at Russia to end the war, not at Ukraine to capitulate. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas in an interview with “Euronews“.

According to her, Russia will not be able to force Ukraine to surrender through an agreement with the United States, as Europe will continue to support Kiev.

Kallas: Moscow made a miscalculation

“The pressure should be on the aggressor to end the war, not on the victim to capitulate“, said Kaia Kallas.

Kallas said that Moscow made a miscalculation by trying to achieve Ukraine's capitulation through agreements with Washington. According to her, this approach began with last year's summit in Alaska.

“The Russians want to discuss and negotiate with the United States so that Washington itself can provide the outcome they want. But we also have our own demands on Russia. The message is this: you need to talk to the Europeans,“ she emphasized.

The diesel deal is a “gift” for Putin

Her comment comes against the backdrop of the energy truce announced by US President Donald Trump and an agreement under which Russia must deliver 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the United States and world markets.

Kalas described the agreement as an obvious gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin and questioned what he received in return.

„We see that it is actually increasing the attacks on the civilian population and civilian infrastructure. The announced energy truce is practically not being respected by the Russian side“, said Kalas.

According to her, Russia must first end its aggressive war. Then the Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries will also stop.

The dispute over attacks on energy infrastructure

Kalas said that a large part of the financing of the war comes from oil. According to her, Ukraine is attacking Russian oil targets, while Russia is attacking energy infrastructure on Ukrainian territory and trying to cause severe suffering to the population before winter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier announced that Kiev would resume attacks on Russian oil refineries despite pressure from the United States. According to the information provided, this pressure includes interruptions in the exchange of intelligence data and the weakening of the Starlink signal during large-scale Russian attacks.

Kalas stressed that Europe consistently supports the position that international partners should force Russia to end the war, rather than pressuring Ukraine to give up.

Sources: news.bg, euronews.com