Six Regions Without Power: Russia Intensifies Strikes on Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out massive attacks on its energy infrastructure ahead of the onset of winter. Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy said that strikes on the power grid had forced nuclear power plants to reduce production, while many consumers in six regions had been left without electricity.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Moscow was subjecting the country to bombardment “almost around the clock.” According to him, repeated attacks are prolonging restoration work, as damage to the power system is recurring before repairs can be completed.

Power and water outages in Kyiv

The situation is most serious in the capital Kyiv, where people and businesses are facing interruptions to electricity and water supplies lasting many hours.

Problems have also been reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Donetsk regions. Emergency power cuts have been introduced in the southern areas.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy, the attacks affected the grid through which electricity is transmitted between different parts of the country. Reduced production at nuclear power plants is further limiting the resources available to consumers.

Zelensky Calls for Measures on Electricity, Heating and Water

Zelensky has instructed the government and law enforcement agencies to present by the end of the day a list of measures to guarantee people’s access to electricity, heating and water.

The Ukrainian president also heard a separate report from the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the organization of electronic warfare operations.

The information provided contains no data on the number of missiles and drones used, the specific targets hit or Russia’s response to the accusations. What has been confirmed by the Ukrainian side is that the attacks have led to restrictions on electricity supplies, reduced production at nuclear power plants and problems with water supplies in Kyiv.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net