Heavy Election Rout Rocks Republicans: Mike Johnson Withdraws from Race

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson will not run for leader of the Republican minority in the next Congress. His decision was confirmed by his spokesperson, while Johnson himself informed Republican lawmakers of his intention the morning after the midterm elections.

The 54-year-old politician has been Speaker of the House since 2023. His withdrawal from the race comes after the Republican Party’s heavy defeat, which, according to projections by U.S. media, is on track to lose more than 40 seats in the lower chamber.

So far, Republicans hold 220 seats in the 435-member House of Representatives. After the election, the party will be in the minority, and the internal election of a new leader is expected to become the first major test for the Republican caucus.

Scalise and Jordan Among the Contenders

Among the possible candidates is Steve Scalise, the current second-ranking Republican in the House and a representative from Louisiana. Another likely contender is Jim Jordan of Ohio, who is known as a close ally of Donald Trump.

This sets the stage for a clash between Scalise, who holds a senior position in the current leadership, and Jordan, who represents the party’s more conservative wing. The new leader will have to lead the significantly reduced Republican caucus under a Democratic majority.

Talk with Trump Before the Decision

According to “Politico,” Johnson spoke by phone with Donald Trump earlier in the day. It is unclear whether the conversation influenced his decision to withdraw from the race for the leadership post.

It is also uncertain whether Johnson will retain his seat in the next Congress, although he was reelected in his district in Louisiana. Republicans are yet to elect new leadership, which will determine the party’s political direction in the House of Representatives during the next term.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com, abcnews.com