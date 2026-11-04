Over 1.4 million Ukrainians in Germany: where and how they live

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 forced millions of Ukrainians to leave their homeland. Most of them found refuge in Europe, with Germany taking in the largest number – at the end of 2025, more than 1.4 million Ukrainians without German citizenship were living in the Federal Republic. The data comes from Germany’s Central Register of Foreigners.

What is the status of Ukrainian citizens in Germany

At the end of 2021, more than 155,000 Ukrainian citizens who did not have a German passport were registered as living in Germany. More than 80,000 of them had the right to permanent residence. Four years later, the number of Ukrainians in Germany exceeds 1.4 million, with more than one million holding a status allowing them to live legally in the country, issued on humanitarian, political or international-law grounds.

On March 4, 2022, eight days after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU decided to grant temporary protection to Ukrainians fleeing the war. This status allows people to live and work legally without a special permit, receive medical services and, if necessary – social benefits as well as assistance with rent and heating costs.

A recent decision by the Council of the EU extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2028. At the same time, however, a restriction was introduced for those liable for military service – in order to obtain temporary protection, they must now prove either that military obligations do not apply to them or that they have been exempted from them. This requirement does not apply to those who are already living in the EU.

Which German states and cities are home to the most Ukrainians

According to data from December 31, 2025, almost 80 percent of Ukrainians living in Germany are in the country’s former western states. Around 15 percent are registered in the eastern states, while the rest are in Berlin.

The largest number of Ukrainians without German citizenship are in North Rhine-Westphalia – 288,310. Bavaria follows with 213,075 people, and Baden-Württemberg with 189,460. Bremen is last – with 15,565 people.

Among German cities, Berlin ranks first in terms of the number of Ukrainians living there, with 81,000 people, followed by Hamburg with 38,465 and Munich with 31,025.

How Ukrainians become German citizens

The number of Ukrainians with German citizenship has been growing for years. In 2025, 10,582 Ukrainians obtained a German passport, nearly 20 percent more than in 2024 and 2.5 times more than a decade earlier. The issuance of passports was accelerated through reforms to German citizenship legislation.

Since 2024, the minimum period of legal residence in the country required to obtain a passport has been reduced from eight to five years. In addition, renouncing one’s previous citizenship is not required.

According to the newspaper “Die Welt,” the Association of German Municipalities fears that in 2027, when five years will have passed since the start of the war in Ukraine and the mass arrival of Ukrainian refugees in Germany, the number of people wishing to obtain German citizenship will be so large that “the system will be completely overwhelmed.”

These concerns may be exaggerated. Five years of residence in Germany under temporary protection status are in fact not enough to obtain citizenship directly. At the time of naturalization, another status must be obtained – for example, a work-related one. In most cases, applicants must also be able to support themselves and their families independently and have a command of the German language.

Nevertheless, calls are already being made to tighten the rules on naturalization – and not only by the far-right party “Alternative for Germany,” known for its anti-immigrant rhetoric. Conservative MP Alexander Throm told “Die Welt” that the minimum period of residence required to obtain a German passport should once again be increased to eight years and that the possibility of holding another citizenship should be abolished.