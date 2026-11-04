Ottawa takes a firm stance toward the US: A Democratic victory will not change the trade talks

The results of the US midterm elections will not change Canada’s position in trade talks with Washington, said Canada’s minister responsible for trade relations with the United States, Dominic LeBlanc.

He made the comment after the Democrats’ victory in the congressional elections. “To some extent, the election results are interesting, but they will not have a significant impact on our government’s priorities and work,” LeBlanc told reporters.

The minister said that in the coming days he plans to hold talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Trade relations between the two countries remain at the center of negotiations for a new agreement.

US President Donald Trump said that Washington and Ottawa are close to a deal. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, however, said that more work remains to be done. According to him, the US has withdrawn some of its demands, but the negotiations have not yet concluded.

China offers broader cooperation with Ottawa

Alongside its talks with the US, Canada is discussing the expansion of its trade relations with China. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said Beijing was ready to continue reducing differences and developing cooperation with Ottawa.

Wang met with Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu. According to China’s Ministry of Commerce, the two held a “frank and in-depth” exchange of views on economic and trade relations, as well as cooperation in traditional and emerging areas.

“We are ready to work with Canada to shorten the list of problems and lengthen the list of areas of cooperation,” Wang Wentao said.

Canada and China reached a preliminary trade agreement in January during Mark Carney’s visit to Beijing. It provides for reduced tariffs on electric vehicles and canola and was presented as a new stage in bilateral relations.

According to the Chinese minister, the latest consultations have produced positive progress, including a further extension of the term of the tariff-exemption measures related to the preliminary agreement. No details were provided about the length of the extension.

Beijing is proposing that Canada and China strengthen their ties in energy, agricultural and fish products, and consumer goods. China also sees opportunities to expand cooperation in high-tech manufacturing, clean energy, and smart agriculture.