Rift in the White House? Vance blamed the election defeat on the war with Iran

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance blamed the war with Iran for the Republican Party’s heavy defeat in the midterm elections. In a post on the social media platform “X,” he said the conflict was the main reason Democrats took control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote. He added that if anyone believes the conflict was worth it, despite losing the Senate for the next six years, they should say so openly.

The vice president pointed to four reasons for the decline in support

Vance said that many voters who supported Donald Trump and him in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026. According to him, Republicans must end the war with Iran, focus on inflation, put “America First,” and change their relationship with Israel.

This position puts Vance in a more prominent political role after the elections. He is seen as one of the possible Republican candidates for the 2028 presidential election, and his statement shows an attempt to distance himself from the administration’s most controversial decisions.

Trump defended the decision to go to war

Donald Trump acknowledged that the war with Iran had affected the election result, but did not withdraw his support for it. The president said the conflict had driven up gasoline prices in the short term, but that if he had to make the decision again, he would do so.

“You have no choice. You have to do it. You can’t allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Thus, the president and vice president took different positions on the political cost of the war. Trump continues to present it as a necessary measure for U.S. security, while Vance described it as the main reason for the Republicans’ defeat.

Voters pointed to other problems as well

An Associated Press poll of more than 100,000 voters shows that around six in ten people consider the decision to launch a military operation against Iran to have been a mistake. The same data indicate that the cost of living and corruption were more important issues for voters than the war itself.

Democrats won elections in various parts of the country, including districts that Trump carried by a wide margin in 2024. The new Congress is due to begin work on January 3, 2027.

Democratic leaders said they would use their majority to reduce the prices of fuel, food, and healthcare, as well as to investigate the Trump administration. Republicans will have to hold internal elections for new leadership and decide whether to continue their current policy toward Iran.

Sources: reuters.com, apnews.com, axios.com