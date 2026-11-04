Germany No Longer Wants to Rely on the US for Satellite Communications

Germany wants to reduce its dependence on the United States for transmitting data through space and will develop its own and European capabilities in this area. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this during a discussion at the Berlin Security Conference, Ukrinform reported.

“We need to think about how to become more independent of other countries. This also applies to the United States when it comes to ensuring the transmission of our data through space,” Pistorius said.

Berlin Plans €35 Billion for Space Capabilities

Germany intends to invest around €35 billion in the space sector over the coming years. The funds are intended for communications, the protection and transmission of data, as well as the development of other military capabilities.

The plans include satellite systems for communications, intelligence and early warning. The protection of space infrastructure from hostile interference is also envisaged.

Pistorius stressed that even substantial national investments would not be enough for Germany to build all the necessary capabilities on its own. “If we want to do everything ourselves, we will overestimate our capabilities,” the German minister said.

Germany Is Seeking Partners in Europe and Beyond

According to Pistorius, Berlin must deepen its cooperation with European countries, but should not limit itself to them alone. He cited Canada as a possible partner, along with other countries.

“We need European cooperation, but also partnerships outside Europe. We need to think unconventionally and internationally,” the minister said.

Pistorius also said that Germany, as Europe’s largest economy and one of NATO’s key European members, must assume particular responsibility for the continent’s defense capabilities.

At the same time, he noted that the country cannot independently provide all the necessary military capabilities. Therefore, he said, closer European defense cooperation is necessary to build more independent space communications and security systems.

Sources: ukrinform.ua