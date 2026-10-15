Marco Martin: "I would ask them if they want to live with Putin"

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Marco Martin is a German writer and journalist. He works on topics such as freedom and threats to it, dissidence, the legacy of dictatorships, Eastern Europe and Israel. Martin is visiting Bulgaria at the invitation of the “Konrad Adenauer" Foundation.

Mr.Martin,youmetwithstudentsandpupilsinBulgaria. Whatdidyoulearnfromthem?

Marco Martin: I was extremely impressed by the seriousness, by the intellectual curiosity of the students and the questions they asked in relation to my work, on the topic of freedom and the threats to it. There was a sense of awareness that the topic of freedom is not just a topic of history.

Now the key question is about Putin's aggressive war, this is something that poses challenges to all of us - in German society and in Bulgarian society. My impression is that young people in Bulgaria realize this.

The fallacies of German politics

You have been critical of German politics towards Russia for years. Why, in your opinion, did the previous governments in Berlin not realize what this would lead to? Because they arrogantly thought they could prevent it. Because they believed that the Kremlin's way of thinking was the same as theirs and followed the motto: "Both sides make a deal, both benefit, both win".

But an expansionist despot does not think like that. It is not a matter of "we both win", but of "I want to win, and the others must lose". And to this, of course, is added the strong anti-Western attitude formed by his "socialization" in the KGB.

People in the Chancellor's administration, leading German politicians, but also the trade unions, as well as business and a large part of the public, did not want to see it. Although it was obvious, although the human rights activists from "Memorial" and some politicians from the "Greens" have long warned about the contours Russia has been taking since Putin came to power in 1999.