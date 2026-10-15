Without electricity and heating: Russian energy terror in Ukraine

With missiles and drones, Russia is increasingly attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The damage from these systematic attacks is severe, and the consequences are felt immediately - many people are left without electricity, water and heating.

All three thermal power plants in the capital Kiev have been attacked, Prime Minister Sergei Koretsky wrote on Telegram. There are five dead in Kiev and two more in the Dnepropetrovsk region, according to police and local authorities. At least 600,000 people are without electricity, ARD reported.

“The situation is truly desperate“, said Matthias Schmale, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, as quoted by the German public media.

Can Europe help?

Against the backdrop of massive Russian strikes and the approaching winter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to secure additional aid for his country. Support for Ukraine is also one of the topics of the two-day EU summit in Brussels today and tomorrow (October 15-16), which shows that European partners are becoming increasingly important to Ukraine.

Criticism of the government

Meanwhile, people in Ukraine are trying to prepare for the upcoming winter. Some are leaving Kiev, ARD adds, quoting real estate broker Roman Slavutsky: “Housing with gas heating is currently being snapped up very quickly. There is not a single free apartment outside of Kiev - everything is rented out. People are moving out of Kiev.“

In Ukraine, meanwhile, there is a debate about how far cities and municipalities have prepared themselves sufficiently. Kyiv Mayor Klitschko is the target of personal attacks, but experts also see shortcomings on the part of the Ukrainian government.

Source: www.dw.com