EU summit day two: Ukraine in focus

Ukraine is the main topic on the second day of the European Union summit in Brussels. President Volodymyr Zelensky will discuss the country's needs with leaders of the 27 member states, including the protection of critical infrastructure ahead of winter.

The European Council said the talks would cover continued political, financial and military support for Kiev. Leaders will also discuss Ukraine's progress towards EU membership, as well as the consequences of Russian hybrid attacks on Ukraine and member states.

Support for Kiev comes amid fresh disputes

Ahead of the meeting, Zelensky spoke with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. According to Rutte, the two discussed the importance of the "energy truce" and continued support for Ukraine. Kiev is demanding additional funds for air defense and protection of energy facilities.

In Brussels, Zelensky also met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. "We are not just neighbors. We are friends who we can rely on in difficult times," Tusk said. Zelensky thanked him for his position on sanctions and said that there should be no steps that help Russia continue the war.

The 2028-2034 budget remains without a decision

The first day of the meeting ended without an agreement on the next seven-year financial framework of the EU. The debate lasted longer than expected, and the planned press conference was canceled. Antonio Costa takes over the negotiations with the intention of presenting a new compromise text before a special meeting on 26 November.

The Irish presidency has proposed a budget of €1.62 trillion. The amount is €141 billion lower than the European Commission's initial proposal. Net donors are pushing for spending cuts, while 17 countries in the "Friends of Cohesion" group are defending funds for agriculture and poorer regions.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the proposal as "too big and too expensive" and said it would increase Sweden's net contribution by almost 60 percent. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also warned that member states cannot afford such contributions.

"We need to reach an agreement by the end of the year," Costa said. He said this was necessary to ensure that the new budget is implemented without interruption in funding for farmers, workers, researchers, businesses, cities and regions from January 2028.

Energy prices divide countries

Energy prices were the other controversial issue on the first day. Italy and the Visegrad Group countries are pushing for the introduction of the new emissions trading system ETS2 to be postponed until 2030. They say the changed situation due to the war in the Middle East requires a revision of the deadlines.

The second day will continue with talks on European defense, security, the Middle East and migration. On the budget, leaders will have to seek a compromise in the coming weeks, as the final decision requires agreement between all member states and the European Parliament.

Sources: apnews.com, euronews.com, eurointegration.com.ua