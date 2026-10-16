Zelensky spoke about secret supplies from Poland: "This should remain between us"

Ukraine is receiving a new package of military aid from Poland, which also includes non-public elements to counter Russian attacks. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the beginning of his meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, reports „European Truth“, reports Focus.

Tusk assured the Ukrainian head of state that his country is not alone and can count on the support of Warsaw and European partners.

„I would like to assure Ukraine, your people and you personally - you are not alone... you can count on me, on Poland, and also on the EU. "After my negotiations here in Brussels with all the leaders, it is absolutely clear that anything that could help Putin and Russia in this war is unacceptable for Europe and Poland," the Polish prime minister said.

Zelensky expressed gratitude for Poland's support both on the political and geopolitical levels. He emphasized the importance of the secret part of the aid for the defense of the Ukrainian capital, without revealing details of its content.

“What you did... Okay, sometimes it should remain between the two of us“, the Ukrainian president noted. He added that defending the country and the capital from massive attacks is extremely difficult, and thanked for the support provided, including 20-millimeter ammunition.

“This is what we are now asking from different countries, from all over Europe“, Zelensky said, emphasizing the need for additional military assistance.

The Ukrainian president did not disclose the specific parameters of the non-public part of the Polish package, but confirmed that Kiev continues to insist on urgent deliveries of ballistic missile interceptors to its European partners.

Amid the air strikes between Ukraine and Russia, Poland changed its air defense procedures from October 1. Warsaw decided to transfer a batch of Patriot missiles to Ukraine and increase its military presence in the border Lublin Voivodeship.