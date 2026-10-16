EU will not lift sanctions against Russia until the war stops

“It is absolutely clear that we will not lift sanctions until Russia ends the war in Ukraine“, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen before the second day of the meeting of European leaders in Brussels. She spoke together with European Council President Antonio Costa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, BTA reports.

Von der Leyen supported the “energy truce” announced by US President Donald Trump, but said that Russia had not respected it and continued to intensify its attacks. According to her, Moscow is seeking to destroy Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which is why the EU is preparing new sanctions. She also said that the goal is for Ukraine to start negotiations on all remaining chapters of the EU accession process by the end of the year.

Costa assured Zelensky that European support for Ukraine remains strong. "This is not the time to withdraw support for Kiev, nor to ease sanctions against Russia," he said, calling for more aid and stronger pressure on Moscow. In his opinion, it is crucial to get Russia to accept a ceasefire and start negotiations. "It is time for peace, not for continuing this war," Costa summed up.

Zelensky thanked the EU for its enormous support and said there were no signs that Russia was seeking to end the war. The three leaders did not answer questions from journalists.