EU cannot replace Starlink in Ukraine soon, says Kallas

The European Union cannot replace the Starlink satellite internet system, which Ukraine needs, in the short term. This was stated by the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas before the second day of the European Council meeting.

“Starlink is indeed needed by Ukraine, but unfortunately Europe cannot replace this option in the short term“, said Kallas.

She was asked about the new US restrictions on the use of Starlink in Ukraine. According to information, the restrictions have forced Kiev to cancel certain operations in its counteroffensive against Russia. Kallas allowed the topic to be discussed by the heads of state and government gathered in Brussels.

EU seeks its own alternative

Building a European alternative to Starlink is among the current priorities of the European Defense Agency. Kallas said the agency has already identified the critical capabilities that the EU lacks, as well as the gaps that need to be filled.

„Now the question is how to put this into practice and we need to do it as soon as possible because we ourselves need these capabilities,“ she warned.

Kallas said the European Union would continue to support Ukraine, at least financially. Several leaders have suggested reopening discussions on the use of frozen Russian assets.

The dispute over Russian assets remains

The bulk of the frozen Russian funds are held by the Belgian financial institution Euroclear. The Belgian government opposes their confiscation because of the legal and financial risks, including possible retaliation by Russia. Brussels insists that these risks be shared among European partners if the assets are used.

„We have agreed that we will not return these assets until Russia pays reparations to Ukraine. Ukraine needs this money now. "That is why we need to work on solidarity mechanisms through which the risks can be shared between member states," said Kallas.

Kallas: Pressure on Russia must be increased

Kallas said that she is in contact with her American colleagues about relations between Washington and Kiev. According to her, the European position is that pressure on Russia must be increased if the goal is to end the war.

“Because it is not just about ending this war, but also about ensuring that Russia does not start another one,“ she added.

Kallas described it as very difficult for Russia to receive a list of demands, the implementation of which is expected of it, without giving anything in return, even with the support of American allies.

Sources: news.bg