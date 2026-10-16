Ukrainian army tests aerial drone for evacuation of wounded

The Ukrainian company SkyFall has handed over to a combat brigade the StarGate drone, designed to evacuate wounded servicemen from the front. The system is equipped with a special medical module with a stretcher and will be tested in conditions close to combat. The Associated Press was given access to the field demonstration of the development.

According to SkyFall, the StarGate can carry a payload of up to 150 kilograms. This is a load sufficient for a wounded serviceman in a bulletproof vest and combat equipment. The drone has a one-way range of up to 15 kilometers, which would allow it to reach positions that ground vehicles have difficulty reaching.

The cruising speed of the device is 65 km/h, and the maximum reaches 105 km/h. Preparation for flight takes about 10 minutes. These characteristics are aimed at reducing the evacuation time in areas where craters, destroyed roads and the constant threat of drones and artillery limit the use of ground equipment.

Jamming system

StarGate uses two communication channels - Starlink and the proprietary L-Link system. Control is carried out by an operator, but artificial intelligence algorithms assist the drone in the absence of GPS, signal replacement or frequency suppression.

According to SkyFall, in the event of a complete loss of communication, the machine can independently build a route and return to a safe area. The drone is designed to fly in rain and snow, and thermal imaging cameras allow it to be used at night. The company also states that the device can continue its flight after the loss of one of the supporting structures.

The manufacturer estimates the cost of one complex at at least $50,000, depending on the configuration. The plan is to reach 1,000 units per month by the end of 2026.

At least a month of testing before evaluation

The Ukrainian military says that the ground robots are used for logistics, but they have difficulty overcoming damaged roads and craters. The commander with the call sign KVN of the 475th separate assault regiment “Code 9.2“ said that the ground vehicles need between two and three hours for evacuation. In some cases, this means that the wounded cannot be evacuated on the same day.

“Covering 10 kilometers in a matter of minutes would be a cardinal change in the situation on the front line“, the commander said.

However, he warned that it was too early to draw final conclusions about the effectiveness of StarGate. According to him, at least a month of field tests are needed, since this is a completely new method of evacuation.

“It is difficult to discuss in detail all the pros and cons now. We still have to work with it“, KVN said.

In parallel with the air system, Ukraine is developing other technologies for operations in risk zones. Earlier, the country's Ministry of Defense announced a 40-kilometer logistics mission with an amphibious ground robot, and remotely operated MAUL drones are being deployed to rescue wounded servicemen.

Sources: focus-news.net, apnews.com