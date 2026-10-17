DPRK tests artificial intelligence torpedo "Zam-2.0"

North Korea has conducted an underwater test of a new high-speed and high-precision guided torpedo, which has been implemented with artificial intelligence technology. The test of the weapon system was carried out on October 15, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

In publications by the South Korean Yonhap Agency and the specialized website NK News, the weapon is written as “Zam-2.0“. In other reports, the name is given as “Cham-2.0“. The difference is related to the transliteration of the name, and not to the indication of different weapons.

Artificial intelligence for detection and guidance

According to Pyongyang, artificial intelligence is included in the functions of detecting targets and controlling the torpedo during its combat use. The North Korean agency did not report what type of algorithms are used, what the capabilities of the system are, or whether it can independently change its course.

The test was carried out by the Academy of Defense Sciences, the Missile Development Directorate and the Torpedo Weapons Research Bureau. The aim was to confirm the technical upgrade of a new torpedo system, Yonhap said, citing a statement from the Korean Central News Agency.

More than 180 tests in five years

“The test proved the key technology to enhance the efficiency of the movement and the operation of the propulsion system“, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Pyongyang claims that the technology to improve the propulsion has been developed through more than 180 related tests over the past five years. North Korea has not specified specific indicators for the speed, range, accuracy or warhead of the torpedo. There has been no independent confirmation of the claimed characteristics.

North Korean officials who observed the test described it as a “great success“ that heralds a significant change in the practical development of the naval forces. The assessment is Pyongyang's and is not accompanied by details about the results of hitting a specific target.

New series of sea weapons tests

The torpedo test was carried out a day after North Korea announced the test of two types of strategic cruise missiles launched from a submarine. According to Reuters and Yonhap, the actions are part of a series of weapons demonstrations through which Pyongyang develops its underwater combat capabilities.

The reports do not indicate when mass production of the “Zam-2.0“ will begin or whether the system has already been put into service. There is also no information about the specific submarine or underwater platform used in the test.

Sources: en.yna.co.kr, aol.com, nknews.org