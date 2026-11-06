Moscow attacks Europe: You do not know who will represent you at the negotiating table

Europe has not yet decided who will represent it in possible future negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine and the continent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, European participation in such talks will be necessary, as the discussion will cover the future security system in Europe. “But, as we can see, they have still not even managed to decide who can speak on their behalf. So, on their part, we are seeing prolonged indecision and unwillingness,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow had received no concrete proposals from European countries. “As for ideas from the Europeans, we have not received any. We have no information about any,” he said.

Security talks

The comment came after a meeting in Brussels attended by representatives of the United States, Ukraine, NATO and European partners. They discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and the broader security architecture in Europe.

US President Donald Trump said that work was under way on a “big agreement” that could include the whole of Europe. In response to a question about the role of European countries, Peskov said they should be included, but so far they had had difficulties organizing themselves.

According to him, talks on mutual security guarantees between Russia and Ukraine will inevitably also affect European countries. “Therefore, talks with the Europeans will be necessary,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

The White House meeting

Peskov also described as positive the meeting at the White House organized by US First Lady Melania Trump. Russian and Ukrainian representatives took part in it.

The occasion was the agreed six-day ceasefire in the Russia-controlled city of Oleshky in southern Ukraine. It was linked to humanitarian efforts and the evacuation of residents.

“It was a very positive meeting, and most importantly, the positive prospects and readiness to continue such humanitarian activity are being preserved,” Peskov said.

Sources: bta.bg, d2233.cms.socastsrm.com