Belgian Parliament Approves Bill

The Belgian Parliament approved the controversial bill allowing authorities to enter the homes of people without the right to reside in the country if they pose a threat to public order and national security, Belga news agency reported.

The legislation was adopted during a midnight session following heated debates that continued until the morning. Parliament had been discussing the bill since before the summer. It was drafted by Minister for Asylum and Migration Annelien Van Bossuyt and Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden. The bill gives police the right to enter the homes of people residing illegally in the country who persistently refuse to cooperate with their return to their country of origin while also posing a security risk.

The new legislation faced strong opposition. Left-wing opposition forces described it as a violation of human rights and a dangerous trend. “We saw across the Atlantic how quickly a democracy can slide towards practices similar to those of ICE. What the government here is doing is preparing the ground for similar actions,” the Greens said, referring to the controversial immigration police agency in the United States.

Civil society organisations have also voiced criticism. Lawyers, investigating judges and the federal police raised serious objections during the hearings. According to them, the bill does not clearly define what is meant by a threat to public order or security. They also pointed out that under the current legal framework, investigating judges already have the authority to authorise searches of the homes of people in these categories.

Some mayors said they would oppose entry into homes within the territory of their municipalities.

Despite the sharp criticism, the governing majority pushed the bill through, with additional amendments introduced, including measures to better protect minors. However, these concessions proved insufficient for the left-wing opposition.