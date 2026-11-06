State of War! Yemen Accuses Iran and Hezbollah of Helping the Houthis

Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the military intervention of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah in the country’s internal affairs. The ministry accused both organizations of supporting the Houthis and helping them continue their attacks, which, according to the Yemeni authorities, threaten regional and international security.

The statement was issued in response to Hezbollah’s claim that the organization was not involved in the Houthis’ military operations. Yemen’s Foreign Ministry, however, said that the reported presence of foreign experts reveals the scale of the intervention.

Yemen Identifies 21 Foreign Experts

According to data from Yemen’s Interior Ministry cited in the statement, 21 foreign experts are working with the Houthis. Fourteen of them are from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while seven are from Hezbollah. The Yemeni authorities claim that their role goes beyond financing, weapons deliveries and training.

“It includes direct supervision, participation in the planning and direction of military operations, as well as building the militia’s military capabilities,” Yemen’s Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry accused Iran of using Yemeni territory through representatives of the Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah to achieve its regional objectives. According to the ministry, this comes at the expense of the security and stability of the Yemeni population.

Warning About Taiz and the Red Sea

The Yemeni government linked the foreign support to the killing of civilians, forced displacement and the worsening of humanitarian suffering. The situation in Taiz was described as particularly severe, where, according to the ministry, the blockade and attacks against the civilian population continue.

The statement also said that the Houthis receive ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and high-speed watercraft loaded with explosives. Yemen’s Foreign Ministry claims that providing these capabilities increases the risk of attacks against ships in the southern Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

“The danger posed by this intervention extends beyond Yemen’s borders and represents a direct threat to regional and international security, as well as to freedom of navigation and global trade,” the statement said.

Appeal to the Security Council

Yemen called on the international community, led by the UN Security Council, to condemn the intervention and take concrete measures to halt the delivery of weapons and military expertise to the Houthis.

The ministry also urged the implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions and called for accountability under international law for the states, organizations and individuals that, according to the Yemeni authorities, support these activities.

Sources: news.bg