Unprecedented decision: California governor commutes death sentences of 548 people

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the commutation of all 548 death sentences in the state to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The decision affects 529 men and 19 women who are held in California prisons.

The measure is the largest single commutation of death sentences in the history of the United States. It eliminates the possibility of the condemned being executed, but does not overturn the life sentences or change the convictions handed down.

Judicial review for some cases

The procedure has not yet been completed for all those sentenced. Around 70% of the people on California’s death row were convicted of more than one serious offense. By law, these cases must be reviewed by the California Supreme Court.

California has the largest death row in the Western Hemisphere, but the state has not carried out an execution since 2006. Shortly after taking office in 2019, Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions.

The governor’s motives

In a letter to California residents, Newsom stated: „I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system and diminishes us all.“

The governor cited his personal moral convictions, as well as his doubts about the effectiveness and fair application of the death penalty, as his reasons. He said the system had also led to innocent people being convicted.

Newsom acknowledged that the decision would be painful for some of the victims’ families. However, Jeanine M. Pacione, president of the California District Attorneys Association, said that every death sentence represents a separate case in which a jury examined the evidence and determined that the harshest punishment was justified.

Reactions and what comes next

The Catholic Mobilizing Network to End the Death Penalty welcomed the decision. Its director, Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, described it as evidence that justice can be based on mercy and restoration rather than death and retribution.

At the same time, victims’ rights advocates warned that they would challenge the measure. Newsom does not have the authority to abolish the death penalty in California on his own. This can happen only through a decision by voters, who have so far voted to retain it.

Sources: aleteia.org, apnews.com, latimes.com