Varna to Welcome Ursula von der Leyen: Important Meeting with Rumen Radev

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Varna next Tuesday, where she will meet with Prime Minister Rumen Radev and visit the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy "Nikola Vaptsarov". This was announced by a Commission spokesperson at a press conference presenting von der Leyen's weekly schedule.

According to the spokesperson, von der Leyen will be on a mission in the Black Sea region, with the programme beginning on Monday with a trip to Bucharest. There, she will hold talks with Romanian President Nicușor Dan and Prime Minister Luca Niculescu.

On Wednesday, von der Leyen will take part in a climate change conference organised by the United Nations in Turkey.