Phone Terrorism! Hungary Scrambles Gripens Over Bomb Threats

Hungary scrambled its Gripen fighter jets three times within a few hours over bomb threats targeting three civilian passenger aircraft. NATO declared an alert over the incidents.

Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said that in all three cases, the Hungarian armed forces’ fighter jets had been ready to carry out the necessary tasks. No further details were provided about the identity of the airlines, the routes or the nature of the threats.

One of the incidents occurred on Monday. A Gripen fighter jet then escorted a passenger aircraft until it landed in Budapest following a bomb threat.

The report on the actions of the Hungarian Air Force was distributed by the Hungarian news agency MTI and cited by the Bulgarian News Agency.

Sources: bta.bg