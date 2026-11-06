Volodymyr Zelensky: I want concrete security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested concrete security guarantees for Ukraine from its Western allies after the end of the war. He said Kyiv expects clarity on how post-war support will function once the nearly five-year conflict, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion, comes to an end.

Zelensky made the statement in an interview broadcast late on Thursday, following two days of talks among Ukraine’s allies in Brussels. The discussions focused on the country’s future security and reconstruction.

Appeal to Latin America

The Ukrainian president subsequently arrived in Madrid on a surprise visit, where he was received by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI. Zelensky also attended the 30th Ibero-American Summit, where he called on Latin American leaders to support Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion.

“Make sure the world learns about these crimes,” Zelensky said, according to Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE, addressing Latin American leaders.

Although a number of countries in the region have condemned the Russian invasion, their contribution to aid for Ukraine remains limited, DPA notes. Sánchez said that support for Kyiv should not be the responsibility of European countries alone.

Urgent deliveries for the energy grid

“The world must support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and in defending international law, because otherwise we would legitimize the right of the stronger,” Pedro Sánchez warned.

During his meetings in Madrid, Zelensky also spoke with European Council President António Costa and European Commission Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera. He outlined Ukraine’s need for urgent deliveries to restore and protect its energy infrastructure.

Kyiv requested transformers from Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, electrical cables from Chile, and generators from Spain. According to data cited by BTA, Russian forces are striking Ukraine’s power grid, causing power outages and disrupting heating supplies for millions of people.

Thus, discussions about post-war security are directly linked to Ukraine’s ongoing needs during the war – from international commitments for the future to specific equipment for maintaining electricity and heating supplies.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com