Ballistic missile hits Kharkiv, two injured

Two people were injured in a ballistic missile strike on Kharkiv, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov announced. The hit was registered in the Slobodsky district of the city.

Kharkov Mayor Igor Terekhov initially reported the strike and indicated that the consequences were being specified.

„An enemy ballistic missile hit the Slobodsky district. The consequences are being specified“, Terekhov said.

Sinegubov later reported that two people were injured in the missile strike. No data on the number of deaths, the nature of the injuries or the amount of material damage have been released at this time. Work to clarify the consequences continues.

Sources: pravda.com.ua