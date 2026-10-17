The Times: EU increases Russian gas purchases despite promises to abandon it

The European Union paid about €7.88 billion for liquefied natural gas from Russia's Arctic project “Yamal LNG“ in the first nine months of 2026. 12.18 million tonnes arrived at European ports, an increase of 9.5% compared to the same period last year, Euronews reported, citing analysis by Urgewald and data from Kpler.

European ports received 85% of registered deliveries of “Yamal LNG“ during the period. In the first half of the year, the EU received 136 shipments totaling 9.97 million tonnes of Russian LNG – up 16% year-on-year. The value of these deliveries is estimated at €5.96 billion, with France, Belgium and Spain being the largest recipients.

Deliveries rise before full ban

The increase mainly concerns liquefied gas, which continues to enter the EU under existing long-term contracts. According to the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators, imports of Russian gas via pipelines increased by 7% in January-May 2026, and that of LNG – by 11%. After the first restrictions came into effect, Russian LNG supplies were 17% higher than in the same period in 2025.

The agency explains the growth by the accelerated implementation of existing contracts before the introduction of the stricter bans, as well as by the uncertainty in the global liquefied gas market. ACER stresses that new contracts for Russian gas can no longer be concluded while some of the old agreements expire in stages.

“This is a sign that EU buyers are seeking to maximize imports before the ban, which comes into force in January 2027“, Kpler energy analyst Charles Costeruz told Euronews.

What is the deadline for stopping Russian gas

The EU regulation provides for a ban on imports of Russian LNG under long-term contracts from January 1, 2027. For Russian gas through pipelines under long-term contracts, the deadline is September 30, 2027, and in case of problems with filling gas storage facilities, it can be postponed until November 1 of the same year. Short-term contracts for LNG are banned from 25 April 2026, and for pipeline gas from 17 June.

The share of Russian gas in EU energy imports has already fallen from 45% in 2021 to 13% in 2025. However, the continued purchases provide revenue for the Russian energy sector and show that the political decision to abandon dependence does not immediately lead to an end to commercial supplies. Urgewald calls on the EU to close remaining loopholes, including those related to specialized ice tankers that transport gas from the Arctic.

Sources: euronews.com, marketscreener.com