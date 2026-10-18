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Two officers killed in AH-6i helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia

Two officers killed in AH-6i helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia

The reconnaissance helicopter crashed in the Najran region. Technical failure was cited as the cause

Oct 18, 2026 07:10 101

Two officers killed in AH-6i helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Two officers were killed in an AH-6i reconnaissance helicopter crash in the Najran region in southwestern Saudi Arabia. The machine fell on Saudi territory, said Major General Turki al-Malki, spokesman for the Riyadh-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

The helicopter belonged to the Saudi Ministry of the National Guard. According to the coalition statement, the crash was caused by a technical failure. No further details were given about the location of the crash, the circumstances surrounding the incident or the nature of the mission the crew was on.

“The air crew, consisting of two officers, were killed in the incident,“ Turki al-Malki said.

The spokesman expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. The names and ranks of the two officers were not released. It was not announced whether a separate investigation would be conducted by the Saudi military authorities.

The AH-6i is a light reconnaissance and attack helicopter used by the Saudi National Guard. The coalition has not yet reported any other deaths or injuries in the incident.

Sources: gulfnews.com, defencearabia.com