Police used tear gas in Paris after the end of a demonstration against the rising cost of living, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene. Tensions arose at Place de la Nation, the endpoint of the authorised march from Place de la République.

The demonstration itself proceeded peacefully. However, after the procession arrived, a group of participants began insulting police officers and set fire to a street waste bin. Law enforcement officers took action to disperse the group and used tear gas.

According to the Paris Police Prefecture, 46,000 people took part in the protests. The main march was organised by trade unions, student and school students’ organisations, and followed a route between Place de la République and Place de la Nation.

Separate action at Place de la Concorde

Alongside the authorised march, students and participants in the “Yellow Vests” movement gathered at Place de la Concorde. The action had not been authorised by the authorities, and police blocked access to the square.

Participants are protesting against “the rising cost of living” and are demanding that funds intended for security and law enforcement structures be redirected to education and healthcare. Their demands also include higher incomes and protection of purchasing power.

According to the French newspaper “Le Monde”, the protest movement includes trade unions, secondary-school students, university students, farmers and representatives of the “Yellow Vests”. On 5 November, the Interior Ministry reported 575,000 participants across France, while the CGT trade union reported 1.6 million people.

Before the protests, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said that “the level of threat is exactly the same as on previous Saturdays”. Around 70,000 police officers and gendarmes were mobilised to secure the actions across the country.

Talks with trade unions are due to take place

Mobilisation in France is continuing for the fourth consecutive Saturday. On 9 November, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu is due to meet with representatives of trade unions and executives of major companies to discuss social tensions, wages and purchasing power.

So far, there has been no official announcement of the number of people detained or injured in the unrest in Paris.

Sources: tass.ru, lemonde.fr, leparisien.fr